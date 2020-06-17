Theatre company holding in-person summer camps

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Whether your child likes to sing, dance, or shine behind the scenes, a local theatre company will hold summer camps in-person for multiple age groups.

Emerald Coast Theatre Company is offering the camps at 560 Grand Boulevard in Miramar Beach, Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, and Chautauqua Theatre in DeFuniak Springs throughout the months of June and July.

Sibling, military and multiple camp discounts are available, as well as payment plans and scholarships for group camps and classes.

Camps include Little Rascals Camp for ages 5-7, Peter Pan and Disney’s The Little Mermaid JR Camp for grades 2-12 and Film Camp for grades 5-12.

Emerald Coast Theatre Company Teaching Artist P.J. Padgett told News 13 This Morning, the camps are designed to meet a wide variety of interests for art, theater, creativity and music.

To register a child for summer camp, visit Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s website, or call 850-684-0323.

