The Sweat Shak discusses reopening gym & classes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — COVID-19 closed gym doors across the world and many were forced to find a way to continue to workout without their typical resources. Now, gyms have reopened in parts of Florida, but guidelines remain in place.

The Sweat Shak is one of those gyms that reopened May 18 and coaches said they will adhere to the social distancing and sanitizing rules.

As a gym with a heavy focus on class-based workouts, The Sweat Shak Coach Matt Morse said the gym has limited class sizes and participants are responsible for choosing their own equipment.

Morse also stated the gym is working at about 25 percent capacity and they have placed hand sanitizing stations, as well as reminders to wash hands, throughout the gym.

Ultimately, he said he wants to remind the community about the importance of maintaining mental and physical health in whatever way feels safest for each person.

Watch the segment above for more on what local gyms are keeping in mind as they reopen their doors.