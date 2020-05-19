The Sweat Shak discusses reopening gym & classes

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — COVID-19 closed gym doors across the world and many were forced to find a way to continue to workout without their typical resources. Now, gyms have reopened in parts of Florida, but guidelines remain in place.

The Sweat Shak is one of those gyms that reopened May 18 and coaches said they will adhere to the social distancing and sanitizing rules.

As a gym with a heavy focus on class-based workouts, The Sweat Shak Coach Matt Morse said the gym has limited class sizes and participants are responsible for choosing their own equipment.

Morse also stated the gym is working at about 25 percent capacity and they have placed hand sanitizing stations, as well as reminders to wash hands, throughout the gym.

Ultimately, he said he wants to remind the community about the importance of maintaining mental and physical health in whatever way feels safest for each person.

Watch the segment above for more on what local gyms are keeping in mind as they reopen their doors.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Mrs. Reiser's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Reiser's Kindergarten Class"

Midsouth Lumber Staff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Midsouth Lumber Staff"

Ms. Babb's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Babb's First Grade Class"

Ms. Yarnell's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Yarnell's Fourth Grade Class"

Mrs. Williams' Kindergarten Clas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Williams' Kindergarten Clas"

Ms. Champagne's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Champagne's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Piddington's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Piddington's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Oldson's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Oldson's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Patterson's Kindergarten

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Patterson's Kindergarten"

Ms. Bruce's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Bruce's Fourth Grade Class"

Ms. Blanchard's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Blanchard's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Porter's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Porter's Second Grade Class"

Kindergarten

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kindergarten"

Ms. John's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. John's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Rose-Evans' Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Rose-Evans' Fourth Grade Class"

Ms. Kevern's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Kevern's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Johnson's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Johnson's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Vine's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Vine's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Ware's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Ware's First Grade Class"

Ms. Covey's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Covey's Kindergarten Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Mrs. Reiser's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Reiser's Kindergarten Class"

Gyms respond to COVID-19 guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gyms respond to COVID-19 guidelines"

Midsouth Lumber Staff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Midsouth Lumber Staff"

Sneads High School hosts drive-thru graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sneads High School hosts drive-thru graduation"

Local daycares take extra precautions to keep children and staff safe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local daycares take extra precautions to keep children and staff safe"

Two former leaders urging Bay County residents to respond to census

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two former leaders urging Bay County residents to respond to census"
More Local News