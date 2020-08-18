Click Here for COVID19 Testing

The Polls are Open: Primary Election Day 2020 begins in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Super voting sites across Bay County opened at 7 a.m. August 18 for Primary Election Day and will remain open until 7 p.m. for registered voters to cast their ballots.

News 13 This Morning spoke with Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen before the polls opened for a look at the day ahead.

Andersen said it is now too late to mail a vote-by-mail ballot, but it can be turned in at the Supervisor of Elections Office at 830 W. 11th St. until 7 p.m. today.

He also explained social distancing guidelines, like hand sanitizing and mask-wearing, will be put in place at the 13 Super Voting Sites.

Learn more in the News 13 This Morning segment above about the 13 sites and where they are located.

News 13 will provide Primary Election Day updates throughout all live broadcasts, online and on social media, including the MyPanhandle Mobile App.

