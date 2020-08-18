The Polls are Open: Primary Election Day 2020 begins in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Super voting sites across Bay County opened at 7 a.m. August 18 for Primary Election Day and will remain open until 7 p.m. for registered voters to cast their ballots.

News 13 This Morning spoke with Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen before the polls opened for a look at the day ahead.

Andersen said it is now too late to mail a vote-by-mail ballot, but it can be turned in at the Supervisor of Elections Office at 830 W. 11th St. until 7 p.m. today.

He also explained social distancing guidelines, like hand sanitizing and mask-wearing, will be put in place at the 13 Super Voting Sites.

