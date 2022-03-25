BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–If you’ve been wanting to spruce up your garden, or make renovations to your home, there is a one-stop-shop to help you do just that. The Bay Building Industries Association is hosting its annual Great American Home & Garden Expo.

The event is returning after a brief hiatus due to Hurricane Michael and COVID-19, and had to be rescheduled due to wildfires earlier this month.

The expo will be held on March 25th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., March 26th from 9 am. to 5 p.m., and March 27th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be over 40 local vendors present at the event with products aimed to help you build, repair and remodel your home.

“If you can think of it, it’s here. There’s a wide variety of businesses here to showcase their products to the public. They range from flooring, countertops, to lawn and gardening products, so many it’s hard to name them all,” said event chairman, Bud Longstreth.

There will also be food, activities for kids, and fun giveaways.

Another event component is the yard sale, which consists of donated items from the Bay Building Industries Association. The money from the purchased items will go towards the organization’s scholarship fund. Items in the yard sale that don’t sell at the event, will be donated to the Bay County Habitat for Humanity.

There will also be an opportunity for those interested in cultivating their green thumb to connect with master gardeners from The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences extension (UF IFAS) and ask them questions.

Plants will also be available for purchase at the event, but can only be purchased via cash or check.

Money from the purchased plants goes back to University of Florida IFAS program to help with community outreach events.