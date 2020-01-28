The Funky Mermaid to hold “Caturday” adoption events

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Funky Mermaid Lounge & Oyster Bar will hold “Caturday at the Mermaid” starting February 1, as a partnership with Animal Haven Rescue of Bay County, FL, to help adoptable cats and kittens find homes.

The event will be held on the first Saturday of every month in the lounge’s side room and gives prospective pet owners the chance to interact one-on-one with the cats, similar to a “Cat Cafe” style of adoption.

The public is welcome from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. for Caturday, and Animal Haven Rescue will also accept monetary donations, as well as wet or dry cat food and supplies.

Those who donate will receive a free draft beer or drink. Food will also be available for purchase.

The Funky Mermaid is located at 448 Harrison Avenue in Panama City. Find out more about Caturday by visiting the event’s Facebook page.

