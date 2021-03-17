The Daily Pledge: Ms. Perry’s 2nd Grade Class

Skip to content
mypanhandle.com
Panama City
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Florida News
Send us video or photos!
E-Mail Newsletters
News 13 This Morning
Viral News
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Bay Co. and state to host three day vaccination event featuring Johnson and Johnson vaccine
Top Stories
Community members reflect on a year into pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Texas man drowns in Miramar Beach after attempting to save young boy
Southern states brace for possible tornado outbreak, baseball-sized hail
Gallery
Morning Forecast: March 17, 2021
Video
Bay County three-day COVID-19 vaccination event kicks off in Panama City
Video
COVID-19
Florida Coronavirus News
All Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Vaccine Info
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
Bay Co. and state to host three day vaccination event featuring Johnson and Johnson vaccine
Top Stories
Florida woman gives birth to 1st known baby with COVID-19 antibodies, doctors say
Coronavirus by the numbers for Monday, March 15th
Coronavirus by the numbers for Friday, March 12th
Lynn Haven Sports Complex testing site to no longer offer PCR COVID-19 tests beginning March 22
Watch Now
13NOW Archives
Watch Live: News 13 Newscasts
Video HQ | All site videos
Newsfeed Now
Cold Case Files
The Daily Pledge
Submit Your Pledge
Weather
Homeschool Help
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Top Stories
Southern states brace for possible tornado outbreak, baseball-sized hail
Gallery
Top Stories
Morning Forecast: March 17, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Panama City Forecast 3-16-2021
Video
Morning Forecast: March 16, 2021
Video
Tonight and Tomorrow Forecast Panama City 3-15-2021
Video
Morning Forecast: March 15, 2021
Video
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
UConn frosh Paige Bueckers leads women’s AP All-America team
Top Stories
Crowded bars: March Madness or just plain madness?
Top Stories
‘We can rest when we retire’: Rashford rejects burnout fears
49ers hand Trent Williams richest contract ever at OL
Sabres fire coach Krueger while in midst of 12-game skid
Team NZ beats Luna Rossa 7-3 to retain the America’s Cup
Features
Black History Month
Buy the Entertainment Card
Community Calendar
LawCall
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Veterans Voices
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Contests
Wheels N Water Tickets
Weather Pic of the Day
Remarkable Women 2020-2021
Home for the Holidays
Fan of the Day
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Meet the Sales Team
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
The Daily Pledge: Ms. Perry’s 2nd Grade Class
News 13 This Morning
Posted:
Mar 17, 2021 / 10:37 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 17, 2021 / 10:41 AM CDT
Ms. Perry’s 2nd Grade Class recites todays Pledge of the Day.
The Daily Pledge
Pledge of the Day: Lynn Haven Elementary
Video
Pledge of the Day: Lynn Haven Elementary
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Worcester's 5th Grade Class
Video
The News 13 Pledge of the Day
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Weeks 3rd Grade Class
Video
Daily Pledge March 10th
Video
More The Daily Pledge
Don't Miss
Watch: Burning van rolls down driveway, across street
Video
Free chicken biscuits: Here’s how to score breakfast this week at Wendy’s
Oreo overload: How many varieties is too many?
Toys R Us has a new owner who’s planning to open stores
Alabama House votes to end yoga ban, but don’t say ‘namaste’
Netflix cracking down on password sharing: ‘You need your own account to keep watching’
Video
Prince William denies claims, says royals are ‘very much not a racist family’