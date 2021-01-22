The Bagel Maker continuing King Cake baking tradition

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Ahead of Mardi Gras in February, local bakers at a Downtown Panama City restaurant have their sights set on one of the holiday’s sweetest traditions: King Cakes.

Jim Hayden, Owner of The Bagel Maker, sells the tasty, colorful treats year-round, and said the tradition will continue in 2021.

Hayden said the King Cakes are made from scratch and anyone can order one for pick-up, as long as bakers are given approximately 48 hours of notice.

While their King Cakes follow the traditional recipe, involving cinnamon, brown sugar, flour and almond extract, Hayden also explained they can customize the cakes to include cream cheese and other sweets in the filling.

In true Mardi Gras fashion, Hayden and staff adorn the cakes with green, gold and purple sugar and beads before selling them to the public at $10 per small cake and $27 for the larger size.

To order a cake from their store, call 850-215-7501 and learn more from the News 13 This Morning segment above.

