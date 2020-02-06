The Bagel Maker bakes King Cakes for Mardi Gras

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bagel Maker, located in Downtown Panama City, is taking special orders for King Cakes in time for Fat Tuesday. Cake slices are available to purchase in-store as well.

The cakes are made fresh daily, and Mardi Gras-themed colors as well as beads are added as details.

Those interested in placing a special order for a King Cake need to call the restaurant at least 48 hours ahead of time and use 850-215-7501 to place orders.

Find The Bagel Maker at 41 W 4th Street in Panama City.

Watch this segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more.

