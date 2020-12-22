The Arc of the Bay Culinary team makes Christmas treats for holidays

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The holiday season is often celebrated by spending quality time with family and friends, but many people also indulge in sweet treats and desserts fitting for the season.

Jacob Fravel, The Arc of the Bay Culinary Instructor, and Kori Saucier, The Arc of the Bay Culinary Program Graduate, joined News 13 This Morning to demonstrate a few recipes for desserts, featuring peppermint, chocolate and pretzel combinations.

Chef Fravel said these recipes can be modified to include other candy and sprinkles as toppings, as well as substitutes like potato chips instead of pretzels.

The Arc of the Bay recently graduated another class of culinary students, Kori Saucier being one of them, and she said not only did she learn how to make desserts and meals, but also about teamwork, the science behind cooking, and to give her best effort in the kitchen.

Learn more from the News 13 This Morning segment above and find the recipes from the show below.

Also learn more about the Arc of the Bay online and on Facebook.

Chocolate Truffles Recipe:

Chocolate Peppermint Pretzels Recipe:

