Termite tips & prevention with the HomeDabbler

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The warmer months are returning for the Florida Panhandle, and that means bugs and pests also are making their comeback.

Specifically, termites begin to swarm at this time of year, and Kevin Elliott, also know as the HomeDabbler, called into News 13 This Morning to talk termite prevention and tips on what to be on the lookout for around your home.

Elliott said anyone’s home can be infested by termites and he advises anyone who sees them to call a professional exterminator or similar company to rid them from a household.

As a former home improvement professional who owned his own business for 10 years, Elliott is an expert with do-it-yourself projects around your home or money-saving tips.

Find out more on the HomeDabbler blog.

