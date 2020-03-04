Technical Center opens applications, doors to community

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For those interested in pursuing a nursing career, or finding out more on education in the Panhandle, Haney Technical Center is offering two, local opportunities.

The Center now is accepting applications for nursing students, with the deadline to apply on April 3, and classes beginning May 4.

Fine out more on the Nursing Program here.

Haney Technical also will hold an Open House April 2, starting at 5 p.m., geared toward high school seniors. At the event, attendees will have the chance to tour Haney’s facilities and labs, speak with financial aid representatives and earn scholarships.

The Haney Foundation will give out multiple $500 scholarships to seniors who attend the event.

Watch this segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about the success rate of nursing students in Haney’s program.

