PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – “Flea Across Florida,” Florida’s longest yard sale spanning from Pensacola to Jacksonville, is back.

In Washington County, T&B Hidden Treasures in Chipley hosts more than 350 vendors for the event.

This weekend, you can attend “Flea Across Florida” Sept 9th and 10th from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

If choosing to stop through Washington County and check it out, you can browse around at 1215 Jackson Ave. in Chipley.

