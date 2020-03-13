Take flight with Cirque Italia at Frank Brown Park

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 35,000-gallon water circus with performers from around the world has arrived in Panama City Beach’s Frank Brown Park for shows March 12-15.

The next performance will be held at 7:30 p.m., March 13, and doors open at 6:30 p.m. All of the shows throughout the weekend are family-friendly.

Acts including BMX, Aerial Acts, Hand Balancing, Clowns and the Wheel of Death, will represent different countries as they perform for the crowd.

Cirque Italia told News 13 This Morning they are taking necessary precautions with the coronavirus pandemic at the forefront of many people’s minds. The crew plans to sanitize before and after each performance and will also have supplies available for anyone who wants to wear a mask.

Tickets can be purchased on Cirque Italia’s website for any of the weekend’s scheduled events.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Averett's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Averett's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Howard's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Howard's Fifth Grade Class"

March 4 Daily Pledge

Thumbnail for the video titled "March 4 Daily Pledge"

Ms. Infinger's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Infinger's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Wiselogel's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Wiselogel's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Gingrich's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Gingrich's Fourth Grade Class"

Ms. Smith's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Smith's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Scott's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Scott's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Anderson's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Anderson's Fifth Grade Class"

Mrs. Turnipseed Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Turnipseed Fifth Grade Class"

Mrs. Asland's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Asland's Second Grade Class"

Mrs. Shepard's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Shepard's Fourth Grade Class"

Ms. Palmasani Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Palmasani Second Grade Class"

Ms. Vines' Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Vines' Fourth Grade Class"

Ms. Marchi's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Marchi's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Joyner's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Joyner's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Deabate's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Deabate's First Grade Class"

Ms. Wright's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Wright's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Laberdesque's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Laberdesque's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Folsom's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Folsom's Kindergarten Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Cirque Italia comes to Frank Brown Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cirque Italia comes to Frank Brown Park"

New Oregon COVID-19 rules

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Oregon COVID-19 rules"

A Night On The Bayou. A Fundraiser For Angel House Bereavement Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Night On The Bayou. A Fundraiser For Angel House Bereavement Center"

ADPH confirms first coronavirus case in Montgomery County resident

Thumbnail for the video titled "ADPH confirms first coronavirus case in Montgomery County resident"

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin holds a press conference regarding the first confirmed coronavirus case in Alabama

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin holds a press conference regarding the first confirmed coronavirus case in Alabama"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.