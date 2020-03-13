Take flight with Cirque Italia at Frank Brown Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 35,000-gallon water circus with performers from around the world has arrived in Panama City Beach’s Frank Brown Park for shows March 12-15.

The next performance will be held at 7:30 p.m., March 13, and doors open at 6:30 p.m. All of the shows throughout the weekend are family-friendly.

Acts including BMX, Aerial Acts, Hand Balancing, Clowns and the Wheel of Death, will represent different countries as they perform for the crowd.

Cirque Italia told News 13 This Morning they are taking necessary precautions with the coronavirus pandemic at the forefront of many people’s minds. The crew plans to sanitize before and after each performance and will also have supplies available for anyone who wants to wear a mask.

Tickets can be purchased on Cirque Italia’s website for any of the weekend’s scheduled events.