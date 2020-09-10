Tailgating & food tips for 2020 football season

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Many college football teams will begin their seasons at the start of September, and the NFL kicks off its season September 10 with the Chiefs hosting the Texans, however, this season of football will look different than ever before in response to COVID-19.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s owners from the Panama City Beach, Callaway and Lynn Haven locations joined News 13 This Morning for tips on creating tailgate-worthy food from the safety of one’s own home, and details on current curbside or online ordering operations.

Callaway Beef ‘O’ Brady’s owner Chris Caton built a plate of steak nachos in a similar fashion to how the nachos are served for to-go orders from the restaurants during football season and said those interested also can replicate the dish at home using nacho ingredients from their pantries.

Watch the included News 13 This Morning segments for details on curbside or to-go ordering and how rewards apps or points could help many save money this season while celebrating the start of football.