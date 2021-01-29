Swivel Sisters hope to reel in new members with kickoff meeting

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Local women’s fishing group, the Swivel Sisters, will hold an annual kickoff meeting on January 31, starting at 4 p.m. E.T., and group members say they hope to add new members to their crew.

The meeting will be held at Salinas Park Bayside in Cape San Blas, and Swivel Sisters member Mikayla McKee said any woman who has an interest in fishing, or making new friends, is welcome to attend.

McKee added attendees should bring their own chair and any food or drink they would like to have while listening, and expect to participate in games and raffles.

The Swivel Sisters meet on the last Sunday of each month, and McKee said annual membership runs at $60 per member to cover merchandise costs and fees for fishing activities.

Find out more about the Swivel Sisters and why McKee believes this group connects women with their passion for the water by watching the segment above.