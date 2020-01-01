SWFD to hold 7th Annual Polar Bear Plunge

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning and South Walton Fire District took to the beach ahead of the 7th Annual Polar Bear Plunge to test the waters.

Panhandle residents can register for the plunge at 11 a.m. at Shunk Gulley Oyster Bar and the plunge itself will be at 1 p.m.

Those brave enough to enter the water will go into the Gulf of Mexico for a New Year’s Day dip and head back over to the oyster bar to wrap up the celebration.

Registration fees are $20 per person, and proceeds will allow SWFD to give the Walton County community free CPR classes.

Live music, food and beverages will also be at Shunk Gulley Oyster Bar for the plunge.

Watch this segment from News 13 This Morning to see us try it for ourselves.