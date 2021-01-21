SWFD ramps up search for new lifeguards

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Passion for the Panhandle community and beaches, dependable, and ready to serve others- those are a few of the characteristics South Walton Fire District Beach Safety team members say their next group of lifeguards need to bring to the 2021 season.

However, the district is searching for more than 20 new guards to add to its roster heading into February, regardless of their previous experience as a first responder.

SWFD Beach Safety Director David Vaughan said job candidates will go through a three-week-long process of training, classes and physical conditioning to prepare for the season, and encourages anyone interested to apply.

Vaughan said lifeguards typically work about eight hours per shift and spend most of their time on the sand or in the water, speaking with beachgoers and responding to a variety of calls.

Learn more about becoming a SWFD by watching this segment from News 13 This Morning.

Click here for more on applying for the 2021 season.