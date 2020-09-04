[ NewsNation ]
SWFD emphasizes beach safety ahead of Labor Day Weekend

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After an inordinate amount of water rescues and calls due to dangerous Gulf conditions, South Walton Fire District joined News 13 This Morning ahead of Labor Day weekend to discuss beach safety.

David Vaughan, South Walton Fire District Beach Safety Director, said lifeguards are prepared for large crowds and will practice social distancing when possible.

He also emphasized the importance of sunscreen, hydration and being aware of surroundings throughout the weekend in case of emergency.

Vaughan and lifeguards advised evenly applying sunscreen during daytime hours, as well as hydrating “early and often” to be able to beat the heat.

Lifeguard Erin Hartsel informed News 13 This Morning about the services lifeguards can provide to beach-goers beyond water rescues, such as answering questions, providing education and resources about the beach flag system and information about guarded and un-guarded beaches in Walton County.

Watch the included segment from News 13 This Morning for more on celebrating Labor Day Weekend safely while enjoying the beaches.

