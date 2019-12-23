Sweeten up Christmas with easy-to-make desserts

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Arc of the Bay welcomed News 13 This Morning into the kitchen to learn about three, easy-to-make desserts for the holidays.

The two graduates showed the group how to make Santa Hat Pretzels, No-bake Christmas Wreaths and Candy Cane Reindeer Pops.

All of these recipes can be recreated at home, and work for people of all ages.

Watch the graduates demonstrate the recipes in the segment above.

The Arc of The Bay provides support and opportunities for adults with disabilities, find out more here.

Here are the three recipes from today:

  1. Candy Cane Reindeer Pops:

2. Pretzel Santa Hats:

3. Christmas Wreaths:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Mrs. Long First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Long First Grade Class"

Fifth Graders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fifth Graders"

Ms.Reed's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms.Reed's Third Grade Class"

Third Fourth and Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third Fourth and Fifth Grade Class"

Mrs. Register's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Register's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Calloway's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Calloway's Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Sehlhorst's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Sehlhorst's First Grade Class"

Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third Grade Class"

Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Grade Class"

Ms. Ducker's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Ducker's First Grade Class"

Ms. Worcester Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Worcester Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Lemaster's Fourth Grade Art Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Lemaster's Fourth Grade Art Class"

Ms. Christo's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Christo's Kindergarten Class"

Mrs. Longstreet's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Longstreet's First Grade Class"

Mrs. Massinger's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Massinger's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Logan's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Logan's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Cornelius First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Cornelius First Grade Class"

Ms. Richardson's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Richardson's Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Thompson's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Thompson's Second Grade Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Mrs. Long First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Long First Grade Class"

One dead, one injured in Franklin County shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "One dead, one injured in Franklin County shooting"

Home Dabbler demonstrates turning Christmas trash to Christmas storage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Dabbler demonstrates turning Christmas trash to Christmas storage"

The Arc of The Bay shares Christmas treat recipes

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Arc of The Bay shares Christmas treat recipes"

UF IFAS

Thumbnail for the video titled "UF IFAS"

300 Christmas meals given out to families

Thumbnail for the video titled "300 Christmas meals given out to families"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.