Sweeten up Christmas with easy-to-make desserts

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Arc of the Bay welcomed News 13 This Morning into the kitchen to learn about three, easy-to-make desserts for the holidays.

The two graduates showed the group how to make Santa Hat Pretzels, No-bake Christmas Wreaths and Candy Cane Reindeer Pops.

All of these recipes can be recreated at home, and work for people of all ages.

Watch the graduates demonstrate the recipes in the segment above.

The Arc of The Bay provides support and opportunities for adults with disabilities, find out more here.

Here are the three recipes from today:

Candy Cane Reindeer Pops:

2. Pretzel Santa Hats:

3. Christmas Wreaths: