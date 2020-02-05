Support groups hosted by the Life Management Center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Life Management Center of Northwest Florida wants Panhandle residents to know, while mental health struggles may be a part of their daily lives, others are experiencing the same thing and help is available.

The Life Management Center will be hosting a Project H.O.P.E. Support Group. This group will be for Hurricane Michael survivors to tell their stories, as well as learning coping skills, managing stress, and maintaining a balanced life. The center will also host a Depression Support Group every Wednesday and Friday.

For more information about how you can take advantage of these resources, check out this video.