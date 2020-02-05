Support groups hosted by the Life Management Center

News 13 This Morning
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Life Management Center of Northwest Florida wants Panhandle residents to know, while mental health struggles may be a part of their daily lives, others are experiencing the same thing and help is available.

The Life Management Center will be hosting a Project H.O.P.E. Support Group. This group will be for Hurricane Michael survivors to tell their stories, as well as learning coping skills, managing stress, and maintaining a balanced life. The center will also host a Depression Support Group every Wednesday and Friday.

For more information about how you can take advantage of these resources, check out this video.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Maye's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Maye's Second Grade Class"

Mrs. Bascetta's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Bascetta's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Russo's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Russo's Fifth Grade Class"

Mrs. Bell's Fourth Grade Music Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Bell's Fourth Grade Music Class"

Mrs. Whitaker Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Whitaker Fourth Grade Class"

Mrs. Bell's Fourth Grade Music Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Bell's Fourth Grade Music Class"

Ms. Giles' Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Giles' Fourth Grade Class"

Mrs. Young's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Young's Fifth Grade Class"

Mrs. Thompson's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Thompson's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Perry's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Perry's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Reeve's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Reeve's Second Grade Class"

Mrs. Young's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Young's Fifth Grade Class"

Mrs. Newberry's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Newberry's Fifth Grade Class"

First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Grade Class"

Ms. Daniel's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Daniel's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Klug's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Klug's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Warren's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Warren's First Grade Class"

Third Grade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third Grade"

Third Grade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third Grade"

Ms. Nichols' Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Nichols' Third Grade Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Ms. Maye's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Maye's Second Grade Class"

Life Management Support Groups

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Management Support Groups"

East Pass dredging to begin in the next few weeks

Thumbnail for the video titled "East Pass dredging to begin in the next few weeks"

Contract awarded for construction at WTP

Thumbnail for the video titled "Contract awarded for construction at WTP"

Bike lanes coming to CR 389

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bike lanes coming to CR 389"

Alane Adams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alane Adams"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.