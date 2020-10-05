Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Supervisor of Elections Office hosting “Midnight Happiness” for registration deadline

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — October 5 is the final day to register to vote in the state of Florida ahead of the 2020 General Election, and the Bay County Supervisor of Elections Office will hold extended hours for the deadline.

The office, located at 830 W. 11th St. in Panama City, will host its “Midnight Happiness” event October 5, remaining open from 8 a.m. to Midnight.

Supervisor of Elections, Mark Andersen, says this is also a time for voters to update their information or registration, change their party affiliation, pick up a Vote By Mail ballot, as well as have any questions answered in person.

For those planning to register in-person, Andersen says they will need their Florida Driver’s License number or the last four digits of their Social Security number as a form of identification.

Residents also can register to vote online at BayVotes.org by clicking the “Register to Vote” option, which will function for anyone regardless of county.

The Supervisor of Elections Office staff can be reached at 850-784-6100 with questions.

The 2020 General Election will be held Tuesday, November 3.

