Superintendents highlight educators for Teacher Appreciation Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Students continue learning at home to finish out the current academic year, but the designation known as National Teacher Appreciation Week provides the opportunity to examine how school districts have adapted during unprecedented times.

Gulf District Schools Superintendent Jim Norton and Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt joined News 13 This Morning via video chat to highlight educators, parents and school employees working in their ever-changing roles.

Watch the segments below to hear what Norton and Husfelt said regarding their districts and teachers.

Jim Norton, Gulf District Schools Superintendent, speaks on Teacher Appreciation Week in the segment above.

Bill Husfelt, Bay District Schools Superintendent, speaks on Teacher Appreciation Week in the segment above.