Superintendents highlight educators for Teacher Appreciation Week

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Students continue learning at home to finish out the current academic year, but the designation known as National Teacher Appreciation Week provides the opportunity to examine how school districts have adapted during unprecedented times.

Gulf District Schools Superintendent Jim Norton and Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt joined News 13 This Morning via video chat to highlight educators, parents and school employees working in their ever-changing roles.

Watch the segments below to hear what Norton and Husfelt said regarding their districts and teachers.

Jim Norton, Gulf District Schools Superintendent, speaks on Teacher Appreciation Week in the segment above.

Bill Husfelt, Bay District Schools Superintendent, speaks on Teacher Appreciation Week in the segment above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Porter's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Porter's Second Grade Class"

Kindergarten

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kindergarten"

Ms. John's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. John's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Rose-Evans' Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Rose-Evans' Fourth Grade Class"

Ms. Kevern's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Kevern's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Johnson's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Johnson's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Vine's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Vine's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Ware's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Ware's First Grade Class"

Ms. Covey's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Covey's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Neeley's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Neeley's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Waller's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Waller's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Horvatic's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Horvatic's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. McKenzie's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. McKenzie's Fifth Grade Class"

Mrs. English's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. English's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Chester's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Chester's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Lunde's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Lunde's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Carey-Burkett's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Carey-Burkett's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Babb's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Babb's First Grade Class"

Ms. Kelly's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Kelly's Third Grade Class"

Ms. McDavid's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. McDavid's Third Grade Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Superintendent Jim Norton talks Teacher Appreciation Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Superintendent Jim Norton talks Teacher Appreciation Week"

Superintendent Bill Husfelt talks Teacher Appreciation Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Superintendent Bill Husfelt talks Teacher Appreciation Week"

Lack of water poses problem for firefighters battling fire in Panama City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lack of water poses problem for firefighters battling fire in Panama City"

Lack of water poses problem for firefighters battling house fire in Bay County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lack of water poses problem for firefighters battling house fire in Bay County"

Some people question open tattoo parlors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some people question open tattoo parlors"

Local Restaurants Reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Restaurants Reopen"
More Local News