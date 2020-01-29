Sugar Sands Roller Dolls to hold information session

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Local roller derby group, Sugar Sands Roller Dolls, will hold a general information session February 5 at 7 p.m. at Skater’s Choice.

The session is free to attend and open to the public. Sugar Sands Roller Dolls are looking for a variety of new members for the team, and both skating and non-skating positions are available.

The group will explain the ins and outs of roller derby and take any questions attendees may have, as well as hold a practice afterward that anyone can stay to watch.

No prior skating or roller derby experience is required to join.

To learn more about the information session and the sport of roller derby, watch this segment. Also visit Sugar Sands Roller Dolls on Facebook for more.