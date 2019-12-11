Stuff The Bus for kids in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 8th Annual Stuff The Bus Toy Drive is underway on 23rd Street, with the goal to raises 10,000 toys, 1,000 pairs of shoes and 10,000 pounds of food for children in Bay County.

This year, Skip Bondur is “living” on top of the bus from December 8-18, and is accepting donations at all times.

Watch this segment from News 13 This Morning to see the crew visit with Skip as he lives on the bus.

Skip and Lesley Bondur run the toy drive, and information about how to donate, as well as what items they are accepting, can be found at StuffTheBus.org.