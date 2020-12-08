Stuff the Bus aiming for 100,000th toy in 9th annual fundraiser

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A familiar face and bus are taking over the Walmart on 23rd Street parking lot from now until December 16 for the 9th Annual Stuff The Bus Toy Drive.

The fundraiser could reach a major milestone for 2020: 100,000 total toys collected since its inception.

Skip Bondur, Stuff The Bus Director, said the community can bring new and unwrapped toys, food and kid’s shoes to the bus to once again benefit Bay County-area children during the holiday season.

Bondur said his goals for 2020 remain the same as in years past, with hopes to collect 10,000 toys, 1,000 pairs of shoes and 10,000 lbs. of food during the 10 days he stays on the bus.

Toys collected will ultimately go to the Bay County Toys for Tots program.

Fundraiser organizers ask donated shoes are children’s sizes 1-6 and lace-up style, and food items to donate include: Pop-Tarts, Fruit Roll-Ups, Cheez-Its, Beef-A-Roni, Easy Mac, applesauce, vienna sausages, oatmeal, and peanut butter crackers.

Watch the News 13 This Morning segment for more about the 9th Annual fundraiser and visit Stuff The Bus online here.