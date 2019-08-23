Stroller Strong Moms PCB to add classes at local sports complex

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning visited the Panama City Beach Sports Complex to hear from Stroller Strong Moms Panama City Beach about the new classes the group is adding to its schedule starting in September.

The group meets Monday, Wednesday and Friday for workouts at 9 a.m. at Frank Brown Park, but will add the Panama City Beach Sports Complex location to their schedule on Tuesday and Thursday of each week, with the first new class on September 3.

Stroller Strong Moms PCB is also offering the first week of September’s classes free for new members to meet the group and encourage women in the community to join.

Current members told News 13 This Morning, the classes are for women of all fitness levels and stages of motherhood.

Watch the above segment from our newscast to learn more, or find Stroller Strong Moms PCB on Facebook for further information. The nationwide group also has a website at https://www.strollerstrongmoms.com/.