Stroller Strong Moms PCB offering free week of classes

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Stroller Strong Moms Panama City Beach are continuing their initiative to grow a community of active, tight-knit moms and adding a week of free classes January 6-10.

The classes are held Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at Frank Brown Park, and Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex.

Stroller Strong Moms PCB is a no-contract group, and members encourage women of all fitness levels to join, as they can modify workouts based on any physical limitations or abilities.

Member moms refer to the group as S.L.A.M., meaning “Sweat Like A Mother.” However, the group is open to women who are seeking a fitness opportunity, but are not mothers.

Watch this segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about the workouts and other aspects of joining S.L.A.M.

