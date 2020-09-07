[ NewsNation ]
Nightly Three Hours Newscast on WGN America. No Opinions, Just News. Click to learn more.
Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Stroller Strong Moms PCB offering free week of classes

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Women in the Panama City Beach area wanting to S.L.A.M., or sweat like a mother, can do so for free this week with a local workout group.

The Stroller Strong Moms of Panama City Beach will offer classes at no-cost for first-time guests until September 11.

The group meets at Frank Brown Park on Monday, Wednesday and Friday’s and at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex on Tuesday and Thursday’s, starting at 9 a.m. each day.

Stroller Strong Moms PCB Owner and Instructor, Amy Habrack, said the workouts can be modified to fit women of different fitness levels, as well as women at different stages of motherhood.

Habrack said class attendees are encouraged to dress for working out outside as well as bring their own fitness mat, dumbbells, a stroller and water.

She also emphasized the community feel and focus of the group, adding they welcome all women who want to be a part of the motivating and positive atmosphere.

Watch the News 13 This Morning segment above to learn more about the free classes.

To sign up for the free classes or for more information, visit Stroller Strong Moms Panama City Beach on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Cornelius' First Grade Class

Ms. Perry's Second Grade Class

Ms. McQuagge's Third Grade Class

Mrs. Walsingham's Kindergarten Class

Ms. Peters' First Grade Class

Mrs. Newberry's fifth grade class

Mrs. Gray Third Grade Class

Mrs. Touchton's Second Grade Class

Ms. Vines' Fourth Grade Class

Ms. Marchi's Second Grade Class

Pledge of the Day on News 13 This Morning

News 13 This Morning Pledge of the Day

Ms. Folsom's Kindergarten Class recites pledge

News 13 Pledge of the Day 11AUG2020

The Daily Pledge 10aug2020

More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Stroller Strong Moms PCB offering free classes

FWC Boat Safety Tips

Purple Flags on South Walton Beaches

Merritt Brown Middle Recovery

PCB Labor Day Weekend Economic Impact

Labor Day weekend having a positive effect on local businesses

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the