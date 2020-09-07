Stroller Strong Moms PCB offering free week of classes

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Women in the Panama City Beach area wanting to S.L.A.M., or sweat like a mother, can do so for free this week with a local workout group.

The Stroller Strong Moms of Panama City Beach will offer classes at no-cost for first-time guests until September 11.

The group meets at Frank Brown Park on Monday, Wednesday and Friday’s and at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex on Tuesday and Thursday’s, starting at 9 a.m. each day.

Stroller Strong Moms PCB Owner and Instructor, Amy Habrack, said the workouts can be modified to fit women of different fitness levels, as well as women at different stages of motherhood.

Habrack said class attendees are encouraged to dress for working out outside as well as bring their own fitness mat, dumbbells, a stroller and water.

She also emphasized the community feel and focus of the group, adding they welcome all women who want to be a part of the motivating and positive atmosphere.

Watch the News 13 This Morning segment above to learn more about the free classes.

To sign up for the free classes or for more information, visit Stroller Strong Moms Panama City Beach on Facebook.