Staying safe and fire-free for holidays with Blountstown Fire

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — From holiday decorations, to candles, cooking and more, the Christmas season can pose as many fire and safety dangers as it does presents under the tree.

Blountstown Fire Department Chief Ben Hall joined News 13 This Morning for tips on the best ways to stay safe and fire-free during the holiday season.

Hall explained live Christmas trees can pose risks if they dry out, saying they must be watered throughout the month to prevent a fire hazard.

Adding Christmas lights to a tree makes for a festive holiday scene, but also can cause trouble, and Hall added replacing old or damaged Christmas lights is one of the quickest ways to alleviate a fire threat.

For more on Christmas fire safety, watch the included segments from News 13 This Morning, and call your local fire department with questions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Trageser's Class

Ms. Stevens Third Grade Class

Ms. Merritt's Kindergarten Class

Ms. Folsom's First Grade Class

Ms. Brown's Third Grade Class

Mrs. Turnipseed's Fifth Grade Class

Mrs. Adkin's Third Grade Class

Ms. Hart's Second Grade Class

More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Blountstown Fire Department covers Christmas Fire Safety

Ms. Trageser's Class

Panama City residents and leaders discuss Baker Court

Bay Co. to purchase 6 new ambulances

Bay Co. leaders proceed with incinerator shut down plan

Three Arnold student-athletes sign to collegiate level on Tuesday

More Local News

Don't Miss