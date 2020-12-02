Staying safe and fire-free for holidays with Blountstown Fire

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — From holiday decorations, to candles, cooking and more, the Christmas season can pose as many fire and safety dangers as it does presents under the tree.

Blountstown Fire Department Chief Ben Hall joined News 13 This Morning for tips on the best ways to stay safe and fire-free during the holiday season.

Hall explained live Christmas trees can pose risks if they dry out, saying they must be watered throughout the month to prevent a fire hazard.

Adding Christmas lights to a tree makes for a festive holiday scene, but also can cause trouble, and Hall added replacing old or damaged Christmas lights is one of the quickest ways to alleviate a fire threat.

For more on Christmas fire safety, watch the included segments from News 13 This Morning, and call your local fire department with questions.