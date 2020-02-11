State park to host annual Camellia Festival

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Eden Gardens State Park will host its annual Camellia Festival, February 15 starting at 10 a.m.

The festival celebrates the camellia flower, and attendees will have the chance to work hands-on with the flowers, as well as hear from different heritage presenters on skills like blacksmithing and candle making.

Eden Gardens will have a food truck and live music for the festival as well.

Admission to the park is $4 per vehicle, and the event is open to people of all ages.

Find out more about the camellia flower and the festival in this News 13 This Morning segment.

More information can be found online on the Florida State Parks’ website.