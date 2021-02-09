State park playing concert series on new platform

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Camp Helen State Park has hosted artists from across the country for its Americana Concert series for years, but the musical events have moved to a virtual platform in response to COVID-19.

The next virtual concert, happening February 13 at 6:30 p.m., will feature Lucky Mud duo Maggie and Mike McKinney as the performers.

Friends of Camp Helen State Park Executive Director Courtney Harper said the concerts will be linked to YouTube from the State Park’s website and from the Facebook page, and are free to watch.

Harper also explained a virtual tip jar will be made available for the event, as well as a way to make a donation to the state park.

In a few weeks’ time, musician Wyatt Espalin will play at 6:30 p.m. on February 27, and the series will conclude with artist Nikki Talley on March 13, also at 6:30 p.m.

Find out more about Americana Concerts by watching the included segment from News 13 This Morning.