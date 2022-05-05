PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re still in need of a gift for Mother’s Day, never fear the St. Andrews has plenty of options for a gift for mom.

The market will also be relocating from its current location at the CSS Yacht Basin to Oaks by the Bay Park, located at 2715 W. 10th St, Panama City, FL. 32401. The first day for the new Market will be May 7th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

President of the Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership, Janis Boatright said the vendors are excited. There will be more access to shade, grass, and electricity.

The market features 35 vendors with local and regional produce, local arts and crafts, homemade food and baked goods, fresh seafood, and unique handmade items.

For Mother’s Day, a ukele orchestra will be playing at 10 a.m. There will be special raffles for an adult tricycle and inflatable canoe/paddleboard, and a Mother’s Day Tea Party put on by Eva and Quinn Boutique and hosted in the Taproom courtyard. Boatright said there will also be food trucks and flower giveaways on opening day.

For Patagonia’s Bakery owners Naomi Curapil and Jessica Hudson, the exposure for their business has been everything.

“We sell baked goods from our native country of Argentina, and it’s been great to have the opportunity to connect with the community and share our culture,” said Curapil.

There will also be kittens up for adoption from the Salty Cats of St. Andrews Rescue.

For more details on the Market at St. Andrews visit the St. Andrews Facebook page.