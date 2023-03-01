SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Springfield will be celebrating 88 years on Saturday, March 4, as they prepare to hold their 10th annual Founders’ Day at Henry Brooks Memorial Walking Park.

The Founders’ Day event has been on hiatus the last couple of years due to the pandemic.

This year’s event will feature food trucks, bounce houses, face painting, pony rides, a live DJ, a raffle, and more.

All the proceeds from this event go to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Bay County Chapman Center rebuild project.

The center was damaged during Hurricane Michael.

This event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m..