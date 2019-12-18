Spread the Love for Giving Season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Decaris Hunter, “Spread the Love” campaign creator and Panama City local, joined News 13 This Morning to discuss how to give back with love during the holiday season.

Hunter began his campaign in 2018 as a way to bring light to the community, and since has gained traction in the Panhandle.

Watch the News 13 This Morning crew take on Panama City to spread the love during the show, and learn how to give with love this season.

Find more from Decaris on his campaign’s Facebook page.