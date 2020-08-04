Sports Complex details guidelines & plans for fall

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Sports complexes and events across the nation have adjusted schedules in response to COVID-19, but locally, some events and leagues continue making a comeback at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex.

Jamie Cox, Panama City Beach Sports Complex General Manager, joined News 13 This Morning for an update on the complex’s current operations and guidelines in place, as well as information on what is to come.

Cox said the complex has hosted multiple events while following CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Spectators must follow social distancing rules and stay in designated areas for watching games at the complex, along with avoiding gatherings and large crowds.

Sanitizing stations and signage stating expectations also are placed throughout the complex for guests to use.

Cox said complex staff hopes to carry over several postponed spring leagues and programs to the fall if possible, such as adult kickball.

For more information, watch the segment above from News 13 This Morning and visit the Panama City Beach Sports Complex online or on Facebook.