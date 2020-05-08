Southern Lights Productions holding virtual talent show with prizes

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many community events continue to move to virtual platforms, and a local talent show with cash prizes available is no exception.

Southern Lights, a regional talent contest, is taking video entries from the Northwestern Florida, Southern Alabama and Southern Georgia areas on family-friendly talents until May 31. Participants will need to record themselves showcasing their talent in a 2-3 minute video, then submit the video using Facebook Messenger.

Southern Lights Talent Competition Host, Charlie Dykes, said the organization will then post the videos to its page for contestants to gain likes on the posts. Once the deadline passes, the two videos with the greatest number of likes and three others deemed “most-talented” will win a cash prize.

“There’s five winners in total,” Dykes said. “The top two most-liked videos automatically make it into the thousand dollar winning circle. Then, we take the top three best performances, whatever you did, the best performance that you did on video, we take those top three, and those three will win $1,000 each as well.”

Those five winners will be invited to participate in the in-person talent show in Bonifay in 2021, which will give contestants the chance to win $10,000.

Southern Lights Productions felt it was important to continue with plans to hold the talent show in whatever format possible, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Dykes explained.

“People need money right now,” Dykes said. “I mean, it’s hard with people losing their jobs and not having the day-to-day routine. They need money. And so, we felt like it was important, not only from the talent side of things, but also for the financial side of things.”

Watch the segment above from News 13 This Morning to learn more. Also visit Southern Lights Productions on Facebook or online for information on uploading videos and other information on the talent show.