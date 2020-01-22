South Walton lifeguards talk training for coming season

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — South Walton Fire District’s Beach Safety team and lifeguards are training for the warmer months in preparation for rescues and emergency situations.

David Vaughan, South Walton Fire District’s Beach Safety Director, spoke with News 13 This Morning to discuss how they’re preparing to protect beach-goers, as well as give information on the district’s open jobs.

The group will hold an open “Beach Bootcamp” session at Ed Walline Park, Saturday, January 25 starting at 9 a.m. Lifeguards welcome the public to come exercise with them for free that morning.

South Walton Fire District is hiring for the upcoming season as well, and information about those positions can be found on SWFD.org.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning for a look at how the lifeguards train during the winter months.

