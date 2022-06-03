SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–With summer in full swing, many people are heading to the beaches of South Walton. Even seemingly calm waters can have dangerous rip currents which can turn any fun beach day into a tragedy.

News 13 This Morning caught up with South Walton Fire District to provide safety tips you and your loved ones need to know before venturing to the beach.

With the start of summer, the agency has reported an increase in calls. This Wednesday alone, South Walton Fire District responded to 60 water emergencies.

“Rip currents can often be found in seemingly calm areas, one way to easily spot them is scalloped shorelines or dark spots by sandbars where water can appear to back flow,” said South Walton Fire District Lifeguard Nathan McClain.

McClain also said to get out of a rip current do not swim directly into it, instead swim parallel to the shoreline until you are out of the current.

Another common safety issue McClain said lifeguards respond to is heat exhaustion.

“Make sure as you come to the beach you are hydrating and actively getting shade when you need it,” he said.

Lifeguards are also actively placing big red “no swim flags” on certain areas of the beach where rip currents are indicated when flag conditions are legal to swim, unlike in double red flag conditions.

South Walton Fire District provides updates on flag conditions daily. To receive text notifications text SAFETY to 31279.