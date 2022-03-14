SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re looking to head to the beach this spring, South Walton Fire District wants to ensure you do it safely.

They spoke with News 13 This Morning about safety tips you should know before taking on the Gulf.

Beach safety officials said the best option way to keep up to date with the flag conditions to to text SAFETY to 31279 to be updated with the conditions daily.

Beach Safety Director, David Vaughn, said that seemingly calm waters can be deceiving and even getting in knee deep into rip current waters can put you in danger.

“Many people get very nervous and swim against the current. The best thing you can do is remain cool, calm and collected and when you can, swim parallel to the shore to get out of the rip current,” said Vaughn.

Swimming in double red flag waters is illegal in South Walton, and can result in a $500 fine or jail time.

South Walton Fire District is also working to ensure families who’s first language is not English, have access to the life-saving beach safety information as well.

The department will be attending Van R. Butler Elementary’s Spanish Family Reading Night to share knowledge to Spanish speakers.

The event is open to students and their families from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the school cafeteria on Tuesday, March 15.

If you’re dying to make the beach your permanent work office the South Walton Fire District is also hiring lifeguards!

They are looking to fill positions year-round, but especially going into this summer. Covering 26 miles of beach is not easy and the fire district wants to continue to protect visitors and residents in the area.

“Any fitness level is encouraged to apply. If you want to do this job and save lives we will help get you there physically,” said Vaughn.

The starting rate is $18 an hour. You can find more about the lifeguard position here.