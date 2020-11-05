Songwriters taking on Downtown stages for 2nd Annual Festival

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Songwriters from across the United States will come to Panama City to celebrate their love for music alongside the community in the Panama City Songwriter’s Festival.

The festival will be held November 6-7, starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday and 3:15 p.m. Saturday across stages at the Center for the Arts, Millie’s and 131 Trigo.

Festival Performer and Spokesperson, Will Thompson, said the event is free to the public, but donations will be accepted and benefit the Bay Youth Music Association.

Thompson, and fellow performer Eric Erdman, said all styles of music and artists will play for the two days in intimate settings, with artists taking on the stages in sets of three.

Volunteer opportunities with the festival are still available as well, and volunteers can sign up online using the link below.

Find out more on the second annual event by watching the included segments from News 13 This Morning and visiting the festival’s website.