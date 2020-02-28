Slate of weekend events happening in the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As tourist season approaches, local events are picking back up and the weekend of February 28-March 1 is packed full of ideas for people of all ages to get outside and enjoy the community.

Three events happening Saturday, February 29, include: Salty Dog Day in St. Andrews, a Leap Day Beach Clean-Up and The City of Springfield’s Founders’ Day. Watch the video below for a look at those events.

Three other events happening this weekend include: Seaside School’s Half Marathon and 5K, Emerald Coast Boat & Lifestyle Show and the start of a community project through the Panama City Publishing Company Museum, which draws on the experiences of the St. Andrews community.

A quick summary of information for those stories can be found in the video below.

All of these events are searchable on Facebook for anyone looking for further information. This is not a complete list of events throughout the weekend, so for any other ideas, use the WMBB Community Calendar through this link.