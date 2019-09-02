SkyWheel Panama City Beach turns blue for Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning visited SkyWheel Panama City Beach for the start of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

The wheel is shining with blue lights to spread awareness in the month of September, and will also light up throughout the rest of the year for other causes.

SkyWheel Panama City Beach will celebrate its first birthday on Saturday, September 7. Promotions for the anniversary will be available to ride the SkyWheel and participate in the obstacle course on site.

Find more details on SkyWheel PCB’s Facebook page, and watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about how the location is serving the Panhandle community.