Simon Pier Park kicks off school supply drive

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Simon Pier Park’s Back to School Supply Drive began Monday morning to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Bay County.

The drive will go until August 9, in which people can bring items like pencils, pens, notebooks, glue, and other school supplies, as donations for children in need.

Donation sites for the supply drive include the Pier Park Mall Management Office and the Boys & Girls Club facility in Panama City.

This is the first time Simon is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Bay County to hold a school supplies drive.