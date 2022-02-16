YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A weekend of rodeo fun is coming to the Bay County area with activities for the whole family.

This year’s sixth annual Shriners Rodeo will be on Friday and Saturday, March 4-5 at the Bay County Ball Park on 12421 Highway 20 in Youngstown.

Shaddai Shriners Public Relations Chair, Thomas Smith, said the event will have activities like breakaway roping, barrel riding, bull riding and steer wrestling. General admission is $10 and kids four and under get in for free.

The gates open at 5 p.m. and the rodeo begins at 7 p.m. For more information, head to the Shaddai Shriner’s website or email shaddairodeo@gmail.com.