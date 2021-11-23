Shaddai Shriners to host Pancakes with Santa

CALLAWAY, Fla (WMBB)– The Shaddai Shriners are hosting a pancakes with Santa event on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Tom Smith joined us in studio to tell us about all the fun! Breakfast will be served and you can get your picture taken with Santa.

The event begins at 8 a.m. and will run until 11 a.m. at Shaddai Shrine Temple located at 1101 W 19th Street.

For more information email pancakeswithsanta@aol.com or watch our interview from News 13 This Morning.