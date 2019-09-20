Shaddai Shriners to host fish fry fundraiser in Lynn Haven

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Representatives from Shaddai Shriners visited News 13 This Morning in-studio to discuss the group’s upcoming fundraiser in Lynn Haven, September 21.

The fundraiser will be a fish fry, starting at 10 a.m. in Sharon Sheffield Park, with plates costing $10 per person. The event will also feature items up for auction throughout the day.

The money raised will benefit the Shaddai Shriners as they rebuild following Hurricane Michael.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about attending the fundraiser, and hear from the Shriners on how these events help them connect with the community.

