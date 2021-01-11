Save The Closet to hold community clothing giveaway

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Local charity organization, Save The Closet, has made a name for itself providing clothing to Hurricane Michael victims and others in need, but the charity is moving to a new location and looking to give back once again.

Save The Closet’s next community clothing giveaway will take place January 16, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., at the organization’s new location on Hutchison Boulevard.

Katy Pinson, Save The Closet Founder and Executive Director, said the public will be able to choose from new or gently used clothes, shoes, accessories and some children’s toys.

Pinson emphasized the giveaway comes at no cost to the community and only asks those who attend follow social distancing precautions at the event.

Save The Closet also will have bags available for the public to use when picking out their items.

Watch the included segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more.

Pinson said they are looking forward to adding a retail store and finishing the new location in the future, but need volunteer help to continue operating.

For those interested in volunteering with Save The Closet, send an email to info@savethecloset.com or visit the charity’s Facebook page to learn more.