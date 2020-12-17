Santa, Elf-igator & more bringing Cajun Christmas to ZooWorld

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Whether it is festive sloths, alligators or foxes that suit your Christmas fancy, ZooWorld Panama City Beach will hold a week-long event for the community to visit the animals and have a holiday experience.

Cajun Christmas at ZooWorld Panama City Beach begins December 18 and runs until December 24, with Santa and his elif-igator making an appearance from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. each days for pictures.

The location will also have a toy drive for the Toys for Kids Foundation during the event and Kayte Hogan, ZooWorld Director, said zoo guests can bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to receive a small prize in return.

Hogan said ZooWorld also expects a Snow Queen with snow flurries to make an appearance and to have Christmas-themed crafts available, where attendees can help create Christmas trees that will be used for animal enrichment.

Find out more by watching the included News 13 This Morning segments and visit ZooWorld Panama City Beach on Facebook for details on admission prices and membership passes available.