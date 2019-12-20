Salvage Santa thanks community for successful Christmas

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning visited Mike Jones, also known as Salvage Santa, ahead of the Christmas holiday to learn how he worked this year to impact children in the area.

Jones has worked as Salvage Santa for the past 39 years to repair bikes and toys for young children who would otherwise go without on Christmas.

His “Bikes for Tykes” movement gained traction, and now Panhandle residents can find him in the community giving back throughout the year.

This Christmas, Jones estimates he and the community supporting him helped more than 1,000 children with thousands of donations like toys, bikes and more.

Watch this segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about Jones’ mission.

Find more information on how to donate to Salvage Santa on his website.