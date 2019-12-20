Salvage Santa thanks community for successful Christmas

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning visited Mike Jones, also known as Salvage Santa, ahead of the Christmas holiday to learn how he worked this year to impact children in the area.

Jones has worked as Salvage Santa for the past 39 years to repair bikes and toys for young children who would otherwise go without on Christmas.

His “Bikes for Tykes” movement gained traction, and now Panhandle residents can find him in the community giving back throughout the year.

This Christmas, Jones estimates he and the community supporting him helped more than 1,000 children with thousands of donations like toys, bikes and more.

Watch this segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about Jones’ mission.

Find more information on how to donate to Salvage Santa on his website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Ms.Reed's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms.Reed's Third Grade Class"

Third Fourth and Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third Fourth and Fifth Grade Class"

Mrs. Register's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Register's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Calloway's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Calloway's Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Sehlhorst's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Sehlhorst's First Grade Class"

Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third Grade Class"

Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Grade Class"

Ms. Ducker's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Ducker's First Grade Class"

Ms. Worcester Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Worcester Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Lemaster's Fourth Grade Art Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Lemaster's Fourth Grade Art Class"

Ms. Christo's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Christo's Kindergarten Class"

Mrs. Longstreet's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Longstreet's First Grade Class"

Mrs. Massinger's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Massinger's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Logan's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Logan's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Cornelius First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Cornelius First Grade Class"

Ms. Richardson's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Richardson's Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Thompson's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Thompson's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Faircloth Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Faircloth Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Mincey's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Mincey's Third Grade Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Salvage Santa talks impact for 2019 Christmas season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salvage Santa talks impact for 2019 Christmas season"

St. Joe Company breaks ground on airport hotel

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Joe Company breaks ground on airport hotel"

St. Joe Company begins land development for Latitude Margaritaville Watersound

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Joe Company begins land development for Latitude Margaritaville Watersound"

Irwin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Irwin"

North Bay Haven girls and boys teams fall to Cambridge in Beach Bash Christmas Tournament.

Thumbnail for the video titled "North Bay Haven girls and boys teams fall to Cambridge in Beach Bash Christmas Tournament."

Governor announces funding for Calhoun County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor announces funding for Calhoun County"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.