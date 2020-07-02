Live Now
Watch News 13 Midday with Erin Morgan, Chris Marchand, and Meteorologist Lauren Hope

Salute to Freedom Fireworks to launch from three locations

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — COVID-19 continues to impact events across the United States in accordance with social distancing guidelines, however, Destination Panama City will amplify the annual Salute to Freedom Fireworks to bring the festivities to residents at home.

Destination Panama City plans to have fireworks displays from three locations July 4: Millville (launched from the Watson Bayou) at 9 p.m.; SweetBay (launched from the former airport runway) at 9:15 p.m.; and the Downtown Panama City Marina at 9:30 p.m.

The event will look different than in years past, with the cancellation of the festival and parade originally planned.

Destination Panama City President and CEO Jennifer Vigil told News 13 This Morning, they hope to follow Governor Ron DeSantis’s Phase 2 Reopening Guidelines by bringing the celebration to the people with more fireworks displays.

Under Phase 2, gatherings are limited to 50 people or fewer, and Vigil said Destination Panama City encourages residents to view the fireworks from their homes and backyards if possible, or on the Destination Panama City Bay Cams.

Watch the segment above for more information, as well as visit Destination Panama City online and on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Midday

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Trageser's Kindergarten

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Trageser's Kindergarten"

Mrs. Miles' Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Miles' Kindergarten Class"

Submitted by Tonya Martin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Submitted by Tonya Martin"

Mr. Heath's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mr. Heath's Fifth Grade Class"

Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kindergarten Class"

Daily Pledge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daily Pledge"

MidSouth Lumber

Thumbnail for the video titled "MidSouth Lumber"

Submitted by Lauren Backus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Submitted by Lauren Backus"

Daily Pledge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daily Pledge"

Ms. Zamora's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Zamora's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Wielenga's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Wielenga's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Siegal's & Ms. Lance's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Siegal's & Ms. Lance's Fourth Grade Class"

Ms. Nunez's Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Nunez's Class"

Ms. Marcoux' Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Marcoux' Third Grade Class"

Daily Pledge: Ms. Hudson's Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daily Pledge: Ms. Hudson's Class"

Ms. Gibson's and Ms. Hoskins' Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Gibson's and Ms. Hoskins' Fourth Grade Class"

Ms. Gerke's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Gerke's First Grade Class"

Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kindergarten Class"

Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fifth Grade Class"

Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fourth Grade Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Ms. Trageser's Kindergarten

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Trageser's Kindergarten"

Downtown Panama City to have 3 fireworks displays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown Panama City to have 3 fireworks displays"

Keeping your pets safe and calm during firework shows

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keeping your pets safe and calm during firework shows"

House burns amidst rebuild

Thumbnail for the video titled "House burns amidst rebuild"

Tourism numbers higher now than last year in Walton County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tourism numbers higher now than last year in Walton County"

Local businesses deal with nationwide coin shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local businesses deal with nationwide coin shortage"
More Local News