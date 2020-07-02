Salute to Freedom Fireworks to launch from three locations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — COVID-19 continues to impact events across the United States in accordance with social distancing guidelines, however, Destination Panama City will amplify the annual Salute to Freedom Fireworks to bring the festivities to residents at home.

Destination Panama City plans to have fireworks displays from three locations July 4: Millville (launched from the Watson Bayou) at 9 p.m.; SweetBay (launched from the former airport runway) at 9:15 p.m.; and the Downtown Panama City Marina at 9:30 p.m.

The event will look different than in years past, with the cancellation of the festival and parade originally planned.

Destination Panama City President and CEO Jennifer Vigil told News 13 This Morning, they hope to follow Governor Ron DeSantis’s Phase 2 Reopening Guidelines by bringing the celebration to the people with more fireworks displays.

Under Phase 2, gatherings are limited to 50 people or fewer, and Vigil said Destination Panama City encourages residents to view the fireworks from their homes and backyards if possible, or on the Destination Panama City Bay Cams.

